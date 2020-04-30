COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council is extending its COVID-19 disaster declaration until mid-May.
The City Council met during a special session Thursday to talk about extending the declaration, which has been in effect since March 20. The declaration has been extended twice by the City Council and was set to expire Thursday without another extension. As of Thursday afternoon,
Coryell County has had a total of 155 positive tests for COVID-19, including 111 among inmates at the Texas Criminal Department of Justice facility in Gatesville. Sixteen cases of the virus have been recorded in Copperas Cove, with two deaths.
Councilman Jay Manning was emphatic in his opposition to extending the declaration, saying it was “time to open up and move on.”
Councilman Fred Chavez was just as emphatic in supporting the extension of the disaster declaration, saying it was important to “put other peoples’ lives, especially those most vulnerable, first,”
Chavez, along with council members Joann Courtland, Dan Yancey, Dianne Campbell and Jack Smith voted in favor of the extension. Manning voted against it. Councilman Marc Payne was absent.
In other action, the council also voted unanimously in favor of allowing the Copperas Cove Economic Development Council to use $110,000 for a promotional program aimed at helping city businesses promote themselves as restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted. Those selected for the CCEDC Cares for Community Businesses program must use the money to promote their businesses through posters, yard signs, social media posts or advertising.
The council also voted unanimously to allow City Manager Ryan Haverlah to apply for a grant for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding from the federal government. City staff has determined that there are currently $40,426 in eligible COVID-19 related expenses that could be covered under the grant program.
The City Council is scheduled to have its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
