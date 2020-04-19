COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council is doing away with the option for the public to join city council meetings by video conference.
The agenda for Tuesday’s City Council workshop and regular meeting shows that the city will only offer a teleconference option to the public.
The council began using multiple options to allow the public to access their meetings remotely last month. While most of the council still attended in person and maintained the required social distance, limitations on the size of public meetings forced the city to stop allowing the public to attend.
When the council met for a special meeting on March 26th to discuss extending Mayor Bradi Diaz’s disaster declaration, the city offered a video conferencing option, a teleconference option, and a Facebook Live stream for public access. The chat functions on both the Zoom video conference app and Facebook were active, and public comment on both platforms had a high number of negative opinions related to the council’s decision not to issue a stay-at-home order for the city.
When the council met for their regular meeting on April 7, there was no Facebook Live stream. Moreover, while the Zoom video conference option was offered, the option that allowed chat between those using that software was disabled.
Council rules require a 30 minute citizens forum at the beginning of each regular meeting. In addition, the public is allowed to comment on each item on the council agenda before any action is taken on that item. The council has continued to offer those options to the public during the coronavirus emergency and will do so again Tuesday during the teleconference.
During the meeting, the council will hold two public hearings on a request to change the Future Land Use Plan and to rezone property on East Avenue E. Mitchell & Associates plans to replat three parcels of land into one unit and then sell that parcel to God’s Little Angel Daycare to accommodate a planned expansion.
The council will also consider refinancing two sets of General Obligation Bond issued in 2010 and 2011, a move that could save the city $835,000 in debt service expenses. Council members will review and possibly take action to try to deny a rate increase request from Oncor Electric. The council will also discuss establishing a Charter Review Committee to discuss possible changes to the City Charter that could go before voters in November.
Finally, City Manager Ryan Haverlah is scheduled to update the council on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s water billing transition, and the Business U.S. 190 median project.
The workshop meeting of the City Council will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while the regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The public may access the meeting by calling 888-475-4499 and using meeting ID 986-602-9818.
