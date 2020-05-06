Copperas Cove High School and Crossroads High School seniors will be recognized in several ways this month in honor of their graduation.
Live graduation ceremonies for both high schools will be held at Copperas Cove High School’s Lea Ledger Auditorium. Crossroads High School graduates will have an on-stage ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 22. Copperas Cove High School graduates will have their on-stage ceremonies between May 26 and May 28. Graduation times will range from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Both schools will schedule a specific time and date for seniors to walk the stage and graduate in front of up to six family members. CCISD will live stream the event and record it for future viewing.
The ceremony will be highly structured because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will honor graduates while honoring social distancing guidelines.
Copperas Cove Class of 2020 graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in a parade at 9 a.m. May 30. The parade will have social distancing requirements for the graduates and the spectators along the route. Students are permitted to decorate their vehicles according to guidelines that will be set by CCISD. The parade provides an opportunity for the community to honor the graduates while maintaining the requirements of social distancing.
Copperas Cove High School will also have a virtual graduation ceremony that will air on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. on May 29. It will include graduation speeches of the valedictorian and salutatorian, class presidents and superintendent of schools as well as a cap and gown photo of each student, a personal message and 10-second video per student.
KISD
The Killeen Independent School District has scheduled virtual graduations for all of its high schools. All ceremonies will be aired on Spectrum Cable Channel 17, the district’s social media and the KISD website.
The graduation schedules are as follows:
- Early College High School - 1 to 3 p.m. on May 29
- Ellison High School - 3 to 5 p.m. on May 30
- Harker Heights High School - 8 to 10 p.m. on May 30
- Shoemaker High School - 2 to 4 p.m. on May 31
- Killeen High School - 7 to 9 p.m. on May 31
