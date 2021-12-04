HARKER HEIGHTS — A craft fair put on by resident Connie Yarbrough was held at VFW Post 3892 in Harker Heights on Saturday.
The event was attended by a small crowd. many of whom were looking for some homemade Christmas gifts for their family.
Vendors included Connie with her homemade wreaths, which she plans to make for weddings; Homemade Jams by Debby; a booth selling Litter Glitters, homemade tote bags with a personal style; and a variety of crafts such as homemade jewelry and clothes by Debi Boutique.
“Next year, I have about 30 vendors coming but today is nice and small,” Yarbrough said.
People looked to be pleased as they wandered through the event to look at what the vendors had.
The most popular seemed to the “Litter Glitters” as a few women were browsing through the distinctly designed tote bags to carry their groceries or item they might need to pick up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.