One person was arrested during a search warrant in Coppers Cove this morning, police said.
Copperas Cove Police Department officers and animal control were seen outside a house near the 1300 block of Parnell Street around 9 a.m. Friday.
Copperas Cove police spokeswoman Lt. Krystal Baker said police were conducting a search warrant, and one arrest was made.
She did not immediately have information on the name of the person arrested or the charge.
This article will be updated.
