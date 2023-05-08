Killeen Police Department announced Monday the person who died in a shooting Sunday evening was a 38-year-old man, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
According to a news release, officers were called to the 600 block of North Gray Street about 7:42 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they located the man who succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the man deceased at 8:37 p.m.
Police have made an arrest in this case, however, no additional information was released by press time. A police spokeswoman said she could not verity if the death is a criminal homicide.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. A possible cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.