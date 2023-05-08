Shooting

Killeen Police Department announced Monday the person who died in a shooting Sunday evening was a 38-year-old man, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 600 block of North Gray Street about 7:42 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they located the man who succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the man deceased at 8:37 p.m.

0
0
0
1
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.