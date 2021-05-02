A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Killeen in the 300 block of Second Street.
Around 3:09 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to Club Legends located at 308 S. 2nd St. in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.
Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 4:16 a.m. on scene. Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, according to the release.
This the fourth criminal homicide in the city of Killeen in 2021.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident, to contact the Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
