One woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple in critical condition after an incident on Henderson Street in Killeen Thursday afternoon, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
Around 1:12 p.m., officers went to the 800 block of Henderson Street in reference to an aggravated assault call. They found a woman on the ground not breathing and she was transported to AdventHealth before being transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition, according to Miramontez.
The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived but he was located near Sprott Avenue and College Street and taken into custody. He has been transported to the Killeen City Jail, according to Miramontez.
The investigation is ongoing.
