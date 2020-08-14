A man was arraigned on Friday on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the arrest affidavit, Robert Alan Fischman Jr., 24, allegedly took a weapon and a phone from a female friend on July 14 and the woman reported it to the Harker Heights Police Department.
The weapon was an XD 9mm and Fischman Jr. took it without permission, according to the arrest affidavit.
On July 15, officers went to a shots-fired call and found a vehicle with bullet holes in it. The passenger of the vehicle was the woman officers had spoken to before.
Officers noticed that some of the bullet holes indicated the shots were fired from inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Later detectives learned that Fischman is a documented member of the gang Hoggs and that he had a prior felony conviction of burglary of a habitation. He was still on probation for the offense, according to the affidavit.
Fischman is currently in the Bell County Jail and his bond is set at $20,000.
