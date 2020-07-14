The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) is offering a $10,000 reward pertaining to the identification, arrest and conviction for the person responsible in a sexual assault case of a Fort Hood soldier that occurred in April 2017 at Tabu Night Club in Killeen.
The suspect was identified only as “SSG Johnson” and described as a 6-foot-2 Black man in his 30s, very muscular, with short black hair, according to a post on III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
He was seen leaving with a female soldier in a maroon, 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows and upgraded with after market-accessories, according the post.
Anyone with information regarding to the incident should contact the Fort Stewart CID office at 912-767-5030, CID Crime Tips at www.cid.army.mil, or the Military Police Desk at 912-767-4264.
