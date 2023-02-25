Bell County Sheriff’s Department released the identities of 10 men arrested on prostitution charges in a human trafficking suppression operation that concluded Thursday, according to a news release Saturday.
The five men identified as being from from Killeen are Jamal Davis, 23; Shawn Ginn, 37; Vicente Pereira, 47; Luis Ramirez, 32; Kevin Roe, 26; and Brian Whipple, 55.
Also arrested were Christopher Bell, 44, of Temple; Steven Gwynn, 59, of Eddy; Danny Reed, 36, of Georgetown; and Clifford Visel, 77, of Round Rock.
The operation was a partnership with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Fort Hood Military Police and Fort Hood Criminal Investigations Divisions.
“In the past, we have heard public criticism to operations like this that amounted to ‘this is just sex between consenting adults,’” Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz said in the release, “but that’s far from the truth.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, digital ads were posted to known websites promoting prostitution. Over the course of two days, officers responded to more than 700 communications from 73 different contacts in response to the ads.
On the first day of the operation, six individuals were arrested. An additional four individuals were arrested on the second day of the operation, the news release stated.
Each of those arrested individuals were charged with soliciting a prostitute, a state felony in Texas. Additionally, one of the men received a charge of resisting arrest. Each of the defendants’ arrests have been reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s office and all criminal charges have been accepted, the release stated.
“In a previous sting, we arrested an individual with body bags, duct tape and bleach in his trunk,” Cruz said. “During this week’s operation, one of the defendants negotiated a price but arrived with no money. What do you think his plan was?”
The Sheriff’s Department is also concerned with the potential connection between prostitution and human trafficking.
“Many prostitutes are themselves victims of human trafficking,” Cruz said. “They can be subjected to physical and sexual assault, robbery and even murder.”
Another concern is for potential solicitors — or johns — themselves, who have often become the victims of other crimes.
“There are known incidents, though many go unreported, of johns being assaulted, robbed and, right here in Bell County, recently murdered,” Cruz said. “Our effort is to deter all people from seeking out this criminal behavior, and, therefore, making our County safer for everyone.”
Bell County residents, who suspect or have knowledge of human trafficking or are in need of assistance themselves, can reach out locally to Aware Central Texas at 254-813-0968 or can nationally report by calling the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or by texting “Help” to 233733 (BEFREE).
