Ten men were arrested, including three Fort Hood soldiers, during what local law enforcement officials call a "John Suppression Initiative Operation," according to a news release from the Bell County Sheriff Department.
The Bell County Sheriff Department issued the following news release Friday afternoon regarding arrests made during a sex traffic/prostitution sting.
"On September 14, 2021 and September 16, 2021, The Bell County Sheriff’s Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety in coordination with Fort Hood Law Enforcement, conducted a sex traffic/prostitution sting.
On September 14, 2021, an undercover female deputy was at a location during the John Suppression Initiative Operation and there were five arrested. On September 16, 2021, an undercover female deputy was at a location during the John Suppression Initiative Operation and there were also five arrested. With this Operation there will be multiple charges screened for each arrested.
The purpose of the operation is to crackdown on sex trafficking and to identify/arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee in Bell County. The operation was conducted in the Temple-Killeen area of Bell County.
The operation involved authorities placing advertisements on known online sites to attract people interested in buying sex. There was a total of 10 males arrested. Those arrested included three Fort Hood soldiers and one ex-Belton Police Officer.
The goal of the operation was geared toward the people aka “Johns” responding to advertisements; ultimately, attacking the demand side of prostitution. If there is no demand, there is no need for the service.
Texas just became the first state to make a first-time solicitation of prostitution offense a felony. H.B. 2975 took effect on September 1, 2021, offering or agreeing to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a fee will go from a Class A misdemeanor to a state jail felony."
