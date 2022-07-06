Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault was reported at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Zephyr Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Old Farm to Market 440 and Wheeler Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the area of W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Cole Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Park Street and Sprott Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the area of Branch Drive and Lake Inks Avenue.
An assault of a family member was reported at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Attas Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Tower Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
A burglary of habitation, criminal trespassing was reported at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Shady Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Summers Road.
An accident was reported at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A safekeeping request was reported at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Burglary of a building was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Welfare check was reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Duty on striking fixture, highway landscaping damage was reported at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Laura Street and Rodney Avenue.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
An assault, family violence was reported at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cathie Circle.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
An sexual assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Shasta Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
Assault was reported at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Third Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Fourth Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.