An SUV carrying 12 people was pulled over after a brief chase in Coryell County, in what law enforcement officials are calling a human smuggling operation.
Deputies from Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Gatesville Police Department worked together to locate people involved in a human trafficking operation early Friday morning north of Gatesville.
According to a release from Ron Morgan, chief deputy in Coryell County, deputies tried to stop a 2004 Honda Pilot about 3 a.m. that morning on Hay Valley Road. When the driver would not yield, deputies followed in a high-speed chase lasting only a few minutes, according to the release. The vehicle stopped near Osage Road where all the occupants got out and fled on foot.
Police and sheriff’s deputies pursued and were able to take three persons into custody. The driver Nelson Jose Ramirez Silva, 29, was charged with smuggling of persons, resisting arrest or search, evading arrest of detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention. Two others, Cesar Avila Augusto Avila, 33, and Alexander Siquita, 23, were arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention. All three men are Guatamalen nationals and were taken to Waco on Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.
By 11 a.m. Friday the nine remaining people, all of whom had illegally entered the United States from countries in South and Central America, were released to the custody of ICE officials and will await processing, Morgan said.
“The information we received indicated the group, which crossed the border from Mexico into the United States through Laredo, was headed to Houston,” Morgan said.
