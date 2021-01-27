A 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in southeast Killeen near Liberty Hill Middle School on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed on Wednesday.
After hitting the child, the driver and vehicle left the scene, police said.
Around 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to a crash involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian, at the intersection of Chantz Drive and Aspen Drive, according to a post on the Killeen Police Department Facebook page.
The 12-year-old was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with minor injuries.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the 12-year-old was walking in the crosswalk on Aspen Drive, when a black Dodge Challenger traveling west on Aspen Drive approached the intersection and failed to yield right of way to the pedestrian, striking him. The vehicle fled the scene failing to provide information, according to KPD.
If anyone has any information about this hit-and-run crash, call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
