Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Sunday in the 2100 block of Edgefield Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1800 block of Ledgestone Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 5000 block of Saddle Ridge Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Bridgewood Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Alma Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
An assault by contact was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Sunday in the 4900 block of Bridgewod Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Wells Street.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Daffodil Drive.
An assault was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Green Avenue.
A forgery was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Paula Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:10 a.m.. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Natural Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Amethyst Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 5:18 a.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Houston Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:31 a.m. Monday in the area of Dimple Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10:14 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Monday in the 1500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Royal Crest Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Redondo Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault against a public servant was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of White Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for criminal mischief, speeding was reported at 1:41 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence was reported at 9:28 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Wayne Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:11 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 10:57 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
A welfare check was reported at 11:07 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 11:41 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 2:21 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Manufacturing, delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:03 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 3:11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of 25th Street.
An arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Casa Drive.
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 7:36 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Matthew Spicer Road.
An arrest for continuous violence against the family was reported at 9:34 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Skyline Drive.
An arrest for publishing/threat to publish intimate visual material, violation of a bond or protective order was reported at 6:11 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material was reported at 9:07 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
Agency assistance was reported at 12:58 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway was reported at 6:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of High Chaparral Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
A runaway found was reported at 2:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 8:22 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An unattended death, forced entry was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
An arrest for sexual assault, interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Joe Morse Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 3:42 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Third Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8:44 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
An agency assist arrest, affidavit of surety to surrender principal, driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 12:53 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
An arrest for failure to stop and give information, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North First Street.
A welfare check was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Traci Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 4:57 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Barr Lane.
An accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Monday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 10:06 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A arrest for theft was reported at 3:16 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:17 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A welfare check was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding in a school zone, failure to appear was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11:51 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Ramblewood.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:06 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
An accident was reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Harassment was reported at 1:44 p.m. in the 100 block of North Rice Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:07 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Northington Street.
An accident was reported at 5:41 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Fifth Street.
An arrest for failure to appear and defective stop lamp was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 8:19 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
An arrest for failure to appear on a criminal trespass warrant was reported at 11:54 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.