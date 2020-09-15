Killeen police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy Monday.
On Monday, at approximately 4:02 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Williamette Lane in reference to an unresponsive juvenile within the residence, according to a news release from Killeen Police Department Cmdr. Ronnie Supack.
Upon officer’s arrival they began CPR and the juvenile was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
The teenager was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:43 p.m.
Police have not said what lead to his death, or if the boy was shot.
Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available, KPD said.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to contact 254-501-8800.
