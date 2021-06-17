Austin police said a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at an entertainment venue in Austin last weekend.
According to a news release issued Thursday from the Austin Police Department, a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested Saturday, June 12, the same night the shooting occurred, and booked into Gardner-Bettes Juvenile Detention Facility in Austin on a charge of deadly conduct.
On Saturday around 1:24 a.m., Austin police responded to multiple shots fired near the 400 block of E. 6th Street. Officers located several victims that sustained gunshot wounds. Fifteen people in all were hit by gunfire. A 25-year-old man, Douglas John Kantor, died from a gunshot wound he sustained. 13 others are in stable condition, according to the release.
Police said they were able to identify two suspects through witness statements. Authorities later arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshawn Leland James Tabb, of Killeen, at Harker Heights High School Monday. He’s charged with aggravated assault serious bodily injury, second-degree felony and has a $500,000 bond. Tabb could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Austin Police in Travis County Wednesday, the shooting allegedly arose from a conflict between Tabb and a juvenile. The juvenile said he had attended the same Killeen area middle school as Tabb and had been shot by the 17-year-old a few weeks prior to the incident, according to the affidavit.
The Herald reached out to the Austin Police Department to see if the 15-year-old was also from Killeen, but a public information officer said he couldn’t release that information due to it being an ongoing investigation.
