A 15-year-old boy was killed and two other people were shot outside a local convenience store in central Killeen on Monday morning.
“At approximately 10:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Zephyr Road in reference to a shots fired call,” Ofelia Miramontez, spokesperson for KPD said.
The press release, which was issued late Monday said officers were en route to the shooting when they were told a shooting victim was at an address in the 1600 block of Becker Drive, less than a mile from the Star Mart Convenience Store where the shooting took place. According to police, they recovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot of the store.
According to the release, officers arriving to the address on Becker Drive located three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
“One was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, a second to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, and a third to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center,” according to the release. “Two victims are currently listed in stable condition. The third victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Office of Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 12:40 p.m.
The name of the 15-year-old has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
Witnesses on Becker Drive said shortly after 10 a.m. a bullet-ridden white 4-door car was seen by neighbors pulling up to a home on Becker Drive. Witnesses said they saw a Black male passenger in the front seat with blood on his face.
Shortly afterward, sirens could be heard as police and EMS personnel began to arrive, according to neighbors who did not want to be identified due to fear of retaliation, they said. One witness saw someone on the ground being helped as someone performed “chest compressions.” Police quickly cordoned off the street for several yards on either side of the vehicle.
Witnesses reported seeing at least one person being loaded onto an ambulance and then being transferred to a waiting helicopter which had set down in the parking lot on the north side of the Killeen Mall.
Police did not confirm what the neighbors said.
Nearby, Manor Middle School was temporarily placed on a secure hold Monday morning, according to Killeen ISD officials.
“Manor was briefly placed on a SECURE due to police activity in the area but it was lifted within about 10 minutes. Communication was sent to all parents and employees,’ according to a statement from KISD.
Residents in the area of the Becker Drive scene said they have noticed increased police and criminal activity lately.
The death marks Killeen’s fourth criminal homicide of the year.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may also be given by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, the tipster could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(3) comments
Maybe we will know more soon from these kids parents on why they were not at school. I guess not any safer there anyway nowadays.
Welcome to Texas and the USA!
Here you will find were sliding back to the good ole 1800s where everyone carries a gun and shoot outs are the norm. Where we have people who ignore or deny there's a problem because they have mental issues just like the people who shoot others. Where we have elected officials who would rather make laws against women and transgendered because they are the easiest to control. Where gun laws are being compromised or not made at all due to irrational thinking and deep money pockets. This situation will destroy us all way before climate change.
So, don't be surprised when you and the family are out shopping anywhere in public...
very good chance you'll find a bullet in Mary or Jimmy head since your right to have a gun is so important!!!
Ths is fake news. Ken Wilkerson, Chair of Crime Solutions Committee - has assessed that our major crime focus needs to be on runaway teenage girls and shoplifting. Ken Wilkerson's history if accurately assessing situations under his responsibility is legendary and must not be questioned.
This must be a misunderstanding.
