Authorities have charged a teenager in connection with a July shooting and robbery in Killeen.
Brandy Jermiah Bennett, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, with her bond set at $100,000, according to an arrest affidavit.
On July 9, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the call of a shooting. When they arrived, they were informed that a bystander had taken a victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Police found shell casings and blood trails in the area, as well as a witness who believed they saw four young males jumping nearby fences and running.
Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital, who said she had been walking down the street with two friends when they encountered three young males — who police said are juveniles — and a young female, who she recognized as “Brandy” from Instagram, according to the arrest affidavit. One of the young males produced a firearm and demanded they give them their belongings, then fired a shot in the air when they refused. The victim said the group took items from her, and then ran. When she chased them, the male with the gun turned and shot her.
The victim was then able to identify Bennett from her Instagram account, as well as the three males from theirs as well as personal interactions.
Police said the victim’s friends verified her account of what happened.
