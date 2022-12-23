Shooting

An 18-year-old died Friday after he was shot in Killeen earlier this week, police said.

Arreon Hughes was pronounced deceased at 12:55 p.m. Friday by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed. He was being treated for gunshot wounds at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple when he died.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

