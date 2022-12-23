An 18-year-old died Friday after he was shot in Killeen earlier this week, police said.
Arreon Hughes was pronounced deceased at 12:55 p.m. Friday by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed. He was being treated for gunshot wounds at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple when he died.
“Hughes is the twenty-first murder victim for Killeen this year. Detectives continue to investigate this case,” Killeen Police Department announced on Friday.
Hughes and another man were shot Wednesday night.
“On December 21, 2022, at approximately 9:41 p.m., Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 911 call for shots fired,” KPD said in a news release. “Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had crashed into a fence, and the vehicle appeared to have been shot multiple times. The vehicle was occupied by three adult males, and two of the males had gunshot wounds.”
Hughes and the other man, who was not named by police, were taken to Baylor Scott & White that night.
“The suspect vehicle, a red in color SUV/cross-over type vehicle, was last seen fleeing westbound on Atkinson Avenue. No arrests have been made at this time,” KPD said. “The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
