A Killeen woman who committed two armed robberies in Killeen within a 24-hour period in 2020 will be spending years behind bars after being sentenced this week in a Bell County district court.
Kimberly Daeshawn Holloway, 28, already had pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 to two charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. On Thursday, during a hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak found her guilty and sentenced her to seven years in prison.
A co-defendant in the case, Deandre Deshaun Archield, 28, was indicted — along with Holloway — on March 3, 2021.
Holloway was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday without bond. Archield’s bonds total $250,000, on the two aggravated robbery charges. A jury trial is set in his case for Monday.
The incidents date back to November of 2020.
On Nov. 30, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a report of an aggravated robbery in the 1100 block of Old FM 440 Drive. Officers were advised that two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen driving a dark Mitsubishi SUV with a sticker in the middle of the windshield. A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle matching that description, with two suspects matching the description inside, according to the arrest affidavits.
Police located a handgun under the passenger seat.
A victim told officers that the man and woman entered his store. A woman, who later was determined to be Holloway, ordered a sandwich while a man who police said was Archield “cased” the store, according to the affidavits. As the victim was assisting Holloway, Archield allegedly slipped behind her and held a handgun to her back.
Police said that Archield then ordered the victim to open the register, took money from it, as well as the money Holloway had used to pay for the sandwich. They fled with an estimated $400 to $500.
The day after the robbery, a KPD officer received a phone call from a relative of Holloway, stating Holloway had used their shared 2003 dark blue Mitsubishi Outlander and needed the vehicle to run her younger children to school. Detectives then met separately with Holloway and Archield. Police said that they confessed to the robbery and claimed they needed the money to pay bills and to eat.
Police said that the pair also had committed another armed robbery on Nov. 29, 2020.
Heights man sentenced to prison time for beating woman and boy
In an unrelated case that was decided on Tuesday afternoon in the 426th Judicial District Court, Joseph Allen Shuker, 29, was sentenced to five years in prison on three felony charges.
Shuker, of Harker Heights, already had pleaded guilty on Jan. 11 to charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and assault of a family member by choking, a third-degree felony.
On Tuesday, after hearing from one witness and arguments from attorneys, Judge Steve Duskie found Shuker guilty of all three charges and sentenced him to the maximum amount of time allowed under the plea bargain that had been reached. The sentences will be concurrent.
Shuker also will have to pay $11,713 in restitution to the victim of the aggravated assault, according to Bell County court records.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond listed. He was booked on April 2, 2021.
Heights police on March 23, 2021, began investigating Shuker after a CPS case worker reported a case of child abuse.
Police said that photographs “showed a large area of visible bruising and redness across his back, buttocks and legs,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The detective reviewed an interview with the child who was less than 6 years old.
The child told the forensic interviewer that Shuker “tried to hurt him with a belt,” police said.
Shuker told police that he had spanked the boy on Feb. 23, 2021.
A few days later, on March 29, 2021, Heights police said that Shuker assaulted a woman and caused bodily injury to her by “striking her with his body and causing her to hit objects and strangling her,” according to the indictment in that case.
