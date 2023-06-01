Two brothers were indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week after Killeen police said they shot and killed an 18-year-old man in April after a confrontation.
Jarkell Jamal Dean, 32, of Killeen and his brother, Willie Dean III, 29, of Greenville, Mississippi, each were indicted Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of murder. Jarkell Dean was booked into jail on April 9, the day after the alleged shooting of Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre of Killeen.
Jarkell Dean was being held in lieu of a bond of $700,000.
Willie Dean later was arrested in Mississippi and booked into the Bell County Jail on April 26. His bond amount is $1 million.
At around 1:15 a.m. on April 8, Killeen police were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue regarding a shooting.
“Upon arrival, officers located Maestre seated in a silver vehicle, deceased from multiple obvious gunshot wounds to his body,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the business that showed the silver vehicle arrive in the parking lot and park. Shortly after, a blue vehicle pulls into the parking lot and parks next to the silver vehicle.”
Police said that in the video, two men can be seen exiting the blue vehicle and approaching the driver side of the silver vehicle.
“One of the males is holding a firearm,” according to the affidavit. “The men exchange words with Maestre briefly and Maestre fires at least one shot toward the male that approached with a firearm. Then both males open fire in the direction of Maestre. Both men then flee the scene on foot. A third man exits the blue vehicle after the shooting is over and also flees on foot.”
An officer who was responding to the shooting call located Jarkell Dean and another man walking on the roadway. Both men were visibly injured, police said.
Jarkell Dean told officers that he fired rounds at a man in a parking lot after the man fired first.
“Officers told Jarkell Dean that they believed the other shooter to be his brother Willie Dean,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they connected Willie Dean to the incident after recovering the blue vehicle that allegedly was registered to him.
“Officers located a driver’s license issued to Willie Dean and a cell phone believed to belong to Willie Dean in the vehicle,” police said. “Later, (a KPD detective) listened to phone calls made by Jarkell Dean on a recorded line ... Jarkell Dean tells ‘Will’ that he should turn himself in to officers because officers have him on video and have recovered his car and license. Will and Jarkell discuss details of the shooting and Will acknowledges being the other shooter at the scene.”
The shooting of Maestre was Killeen’s first murder case of this year, according to KPD in a news release at the time.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Other local felony indictments this week include:
Kaleigh Pargin, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Daniel C. McCubbins, 35, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Jorge L. Alvarado-Abrego, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Jacob Bauer, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Laquita Jackson, 43, of Harker Heights, on charges of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Addison Bullock, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Jacob R. Morris, 32, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Delonica D. Pitts, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Aaron M. Christie Jr., 23, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Daivone M. Durr, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of stalking.
Fredrick R. Taylor, 39, of Killeen, on charges of robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jaida Miller, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Willis S. Brower IV, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
Jajwan J. Holloway, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Terrant Payne Jr., 25, of Killeen, on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Kermit J. Bennett, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Brandon H. Boatner, 23, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Alexander Winder, 45, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
