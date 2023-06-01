Two brothers were indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week after Killeen police said they shot and killed an 18-year-old man in April after a confrontation.

Jarkell Jamal Dean, 32, of Killeen and his brother, Willie Dean III, 29, of Greenville, Mississippi, each were indicted Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of murder. Jarkell Dean was booked into jail on April 9, the day after the alleged shooting of Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre of Killeen.

Topaz23

Straight to jail, no bail and no probation.

