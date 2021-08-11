Two Fort Hood soldiers — both of them decorated combat veterans — were arrested in an online sex sting operation in Belton, Army and law enforcement officials confirmed this week.
The two soldiers — Sgt. 1st Class Harkin Alano, 49, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gustavo Miranda, 38 — were arrested along with six other men after allegedly soliciting sex online from a person they believed to be an underage teenager, according to Maj. T.J. Cruz with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in conducting an online prostitution of a minor operation in Belton, according to a news release issued Monday morning.
Both Alano and Miranda are assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.
Alano has been stationed at Fort Hood since September 2019, according to Fort Hood officials. He served three combat deployments in Iraq, has five Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medal, two Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons and numerous other awards.
Miranda has been stationed at Fort Hood since June 2019, according to post officials. Miranda served three combat tours in Afghanistan, and has been awarded the Bronze Star, two Air Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, and numerous other awards.
Also arrested in the sting were: Kevin Wallace, 31; Christopher Slough, 43; Vidoll Smith, 27; Ramon Rodriguez, 24; Charles Pulley, 63; and Daniel Martinez, 79.
“This operation was done to identify and arrest individuals seeking sexual acts from a minor in exchange for a fee,” according the the sheriff’s department. “In a two-day operation, eight men were arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution from a person under 18 years of age. Each individual engaged in sexual conversation with a person believed to be a fifteen or sixteen year old female and agreed to meet this person to engage in sexual acts for a fee.”
(1) comment
Wow! I thought Soldiers had a higher standerd
