Two Harker Heights men were indicted earlier this week by a Bell County grand jury on felony charges after unrelated alleged assaults that police said left three people injured.
Joseph Allen Shuker, 28, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony, after police said he beat a woman and a boy in separate incidents in March.
Shuker was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $106,000.
In an unrelated case, Kenneth Gregory Brown, 38, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he stabbed a man. He also is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order.
Brown was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $110,000, according to Bell County Jail records.
Brown
On May 20, Heights police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
“Officers arrived and observed a laceration approximately 3-4 inches on (the victim’s) neck,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim told police that a man, later identified as Brown, had given him a ride to get a tire plugged.
“The victim advised that Brown stopped somewhere to buy marijuana and left (the victim) waiting in the car for 30 minutes and it was hot,” police said. An argument ensued when the victim complained about being left in a hot car for 30 minutes.
“As they argued, Brown took out a knife and cut the victim on the neck,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that several witnesses to the assault gave corroborating accounts of the incident.
The victim was treated at a hospital in Heights.
Shuker
Heights police on March 23 began investigating Shuker after a CPS case worker reported a case of child abuse.
Police said that photographs “showed a large area of visible bruising and redness across his back, buttocks and legs,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The detective reviewed an interview with the child who was less than 6 years old.
The child told the forensic interviewer that Shuker “tried to hurt him with a belt,” police said.
Shuker allegedly told police that on Feb. 23 he had spanked the boy.
A few days later, on March 29, Heights police said that Shuker assaulted a woman and caused bodily injury to her by “striking her with his body and causing her to hit objects and strangling her,” according to the indictment in that case.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Clayton E. Shepherd, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Valentina M. Figueroa, 28, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Christopher Walker, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Clayton L. Gray, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Anajail M. Council, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Deondre Smith, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Fredrick D. Jackson, 30, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Reginal F. Nelson, 46, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Roshstroven Reado, 28, of Killeen, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Nakisha Tarrant-Thomas, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Frank Wilkins Jr., 35, of Killeen, on a charge of credit abuse against an elderly individual.
Staff Basnight Jr., 38, of Killeen, on one count of burglary of a habitation and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Torico J. Crutcher, 24, of Harker Heights, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Kendric Mealey, 24, of Killeen, on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and deadly conduct.
Anthony Garcia, 25, of San Marcos, on a charge of sexual assault.
Sean T. Bordelon, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of manslaughter.
