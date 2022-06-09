Two Central Texas residents were indicted by a Bell County grand jury earlier this week on felony theft charges after police said that a man stole an ambulance and a woman stole a car, during unrelated alleged incidents in March.
Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 50, of Lampasas was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of theft of property in an amount of $150,000, or more but less than $300,000. Shifflett was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $75,000.
In an unrelated case, Ve’Asia Leshay Baker, 38, of Killeen was indicted on a state jail felony charge of theft of property in an amount of $2,500, or more but less than $30,000. Baker was not listed in custody after posting a bond of $50,000, according to Bell County court records.
Shifflett
On March 17, Heights police responded to Seton Medical Center in reference to a theft that had occurred there.
“Officers were informed that Killeen Fire Department employees had driven an ambulance to the hospital with a patient,” according to the arrest affidavit. “The employees went inside and admitted the patient at approximately 3:24 a.m. While admitting the patient, the KFD staff left the keys to the ambulance in the ignition.”
When paramedics left the hospital at 3:45 a.m., they realized their ambulance had been stolen.
Police said that Shifflett had been admitted at 1:53 a.m. that day and was discharged at 3:03 a.m. but he continued to wander around the lobby of the emergency room.
“Suspect made a series of odd statements to staff members regarding his caregiver, requesting a human trafficking hotline number, his home having burned down, and ‘being a very wealthy man,’” according to the affidavit. “The hospital staff member who had been speaking with (Shifflett) left to notify a supervisor about the suspect’s behavior and statements, (but) when she returned (he) was gone.”
Police were able to “ping” the location of the ambulance to the driveway of a home in Lampasas.
“When asked how the ambulance arrived at his home, (Shifflett) claimed to have no idea,” police said. He told police that he had “hitched a ride” home from a hospital in Killeen.
Lampasas police arrested Shifflett and took him to the Bell County Jail.
The ambulance is valued at around $200,000, in addition to around $75,000, worth of equipment inside, according to the affidavit.
Baker
Killeen police on March 16 received a report that a black Nissan Altima was stolen from the area of Lake Road and Bundrant Avenue.
“Police dispatched to that location found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle, which was being operated on a public roadway at night without headlights on,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Police initiated a traffic stop and verified the vehicle was stolen.”
Both Baker, who was a passenger in the car, and the woman who was driving were arrested. The driver told police later that she and Baker had been looking for a car to steal that night and stole the Nissan.
Baker allegedly told police it was the other woman’s idea to steal the car, which had a Kelley Blue Book value of between $5,100-$6,700.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Jacob Anderson, 21, of Killeen, on charges of assault of a public servant and assault of an emergency medical services person.
Brandon J. Scoggins, 28, of Harker Heights, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Shawn M. Tibbetts, 38, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Shemorgan K. Benard, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jeremy R. Brown, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Dante R. Pagano, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
