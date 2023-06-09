Two Killeen men were indicted this week after police said the men used weapons to assault people during unrelated domestic violence incidents.

Darden Zane Bennett, 23, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly using a firearm to threaten a man and woman earlier this year. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000, jail records show.

