Two Killeen men were indicted this week after police said the men used weapons to assault people during unrelated domestic violence incidents.
Darden Zane Bennett, 23, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly using a firearm to threaten a man and woman earlier this year. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000, jail records show.
In an unrelated indictment also handed down on Wednesday, Dellandre Anthoneil Williams, 22, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he used a board to beat a woman. Jail records show that he was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with a bond of $30,000.
Killeen police on April 16 were dispatched to an apartment in the 1900 block of Monte Carlo Lane after a report of a domestic disturbance incident with weapons.
“The 911 caller, the victim, advised dispatch that her ex-boyfriend had gotten physical, had a gun and was refusing to leave,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who identified the suspect, Bennett, as the man who was walking out of the front door of the apartment. (Bennett) was detained so officers could investigate the incident.”
The woman told officers that she and Bennett had lived together at the residence but agreed that he was supposed to move out of their apartment by May 1.
“She told the officer that when she had arrived in a vehicle with (a man), she went alone to the front door of the residence,” according to the affidavit. “She had a conversation with (Bennett) there and (he) became verbally aggressive to her...then became physical by shoving her down into the front door.”
The woman told police that she called for the man who was in her vehicle.
“As (he) came up to the scene, (Bennett) then pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim and (the man),” police said. “The victim believed (Bennett) was going to shoot her in the head. She used both hands and shoved (Bennett), who stumbled into a table. She was then able to get away and call 911.”
In a drawer near the front door, police said they found a handgun with a round in the chamber and 17 bullets in the magazine.
On Feb. 1, Killeen police were dispatched to a local hospital where a woman was being treated for domestic violence-related injuries that allegedly occurred at a residence in the 2700 block of Vernice Loop in Killeen.
At the hospital, officers met the victim, who had “severe injuries to her face,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(She) advised her boyfriend, Williams, struck her with his fist, kicked her, pulled her hair and beat her with a board. (The woman) had blunt force trauma and lacerations to her face, arms, legs, shoulders, back and buttocks consistent with being hit with a board.”
The woman told officers that he began to assault her on Jan. 28, and continued the assault until he dropped her off at the hospital on Feb. 1 “and told her to lie about what happened.”
Chanel M. Hazel, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Alissa L. Harnage, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of EMS personnel.
Laura Albano, 59, of Harker Heights, on a charge of injury to an elderly individual.
Robert J. Helbert, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Makenley E. Johnson, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Woodie H. Neeley, 31, of Killeen, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Chezare Anakalea, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Dawnesha M. Johnson, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Rachel R. White, 47, on charges of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Sterling D. King, 18, of Smyrna, Del., on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Christopher J. Ada, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Adrienne L. Cody, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.