Two 23-year-old Killeen men were indicted by a Bell County grand jury this week after police said the men lit a dog on fire, shot it in the head with an air rifle and then discarded the dog, which survived the attack, into a dumpster last year.
Keishaw Rodriguez Aquino and Alex Soto Cruz each are facing a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, which is a third-degree felony in this case.
Neither Aquino nor Cruz were being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday after they each posted a bond of $90,000, according to court records.
On Nov. 16, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to a discount store in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue for an unknown call.
“When (officers) arrived, they learned a man had noticed noises and a foul smell coming from a black suitcase on top of a dumpster,” according to the arrest affidavit. “When he opened the bag, he found a white pit bull-mix puppy, covered in feces and urine, and showing obvious signs of being burned.”
The dumpster was scheduled to be picked up by waste management services on Tuesdays, “and the day the puppy was found was a Tuesday, causing detectives to believe that whoever had put the bag on the dumpster with the puppy inside was counting on the dumpster being emptied,” according to the affidavit.
A veterinarian examined the dog, which was emaciated and malnourished; had wounds in various stages of healing; and signs of blunt force trauma on the dog’s head, police said.
“The animal had been lit on fire and the burns were extensive on its back, hips, thighs and genital area,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that some of the injuries were consistent with being shot with an air rifle.
On the bag was an airline tag with the last name of a person, whom police tracked down. The man said that he had owned the suitcase; but when he moved out, he had left it at an apartment he had shared with Aquino and Cruz, in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
The man told police that Aquino and Cruz “had a small white dog at the apartment…(and) he had heard what he believed to be Aquino and Soto (Cruz) throwing or striking the animal because he heard loud noises on the walls followed by the dog’s cries and the voices of Aquino and Soto (Cruz).”
Police said that Cruz admitted to “’beating’” the dog on multiple occasions, although he classified it as correcting the dog for behavior…Cruz also told police that he had caused burns on the dog’s body when (Cruz) was playing with fire using an aerosol can.”
Cruz allegedly told police that he and Aquino had put the dog in the suitcase, which they then threw into the dumpster, because they believed it would not recover from its burns.
Aquino admitted that he likes to play with fire, but neither man admitted to shooting the dog in the head with the air rifle that was found at the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Elizabeth Ruiz, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Elijah D. Sullivan, 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Amar-Paciancio Collins, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Penny Morales, 32, of Fort Hood, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Xavier L. Peveler, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Xavier L. Murillo, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Airiana Ester-Alvarez, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Tamica N. Pierce, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Travonnia M. Winston, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Francisco Galindo, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jacqueese J. McKinney, 29, of Killeen, on charges of theft of property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Esequiel Morales Jr., 33, of Killeen, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Tavarius D. Bradsher, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Crystal L. Blackman Robinson, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Omar D. Lockhart, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Charles E. Walbeck II, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Richard B. Curtis II, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anderson M. Beasley, 37, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jeffrie S. Lane Jr., 29, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shyiem Brown, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Willie C. Anderson Jr. AKA Willie Davis, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
