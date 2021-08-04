Two Killeen police officers were arrested in July; however, their Killeen City Jail booking mugs are not exactly coming out crystal clear.
The Killeen Police Department last week announced the arrest of 29-year-old KPD officer Laura Smith on a child abuse charge stemming from a July 28 incident at a Killeen home. Smith, who was off duty at the time, is accused of throwing a belt at her husband. The thrown belt hit a 5-year-old girl, injuring the child, according to the arrest affidavit.
After a Herald request for Smith’s booking photo, KPD emailed the blurry mugshot.
When asked why the mugshot was blurry, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez stated in an email: “The photo could be blurry for a couple of reasons; the lighting, operator error, time of day.” She was not more specific.
It was the second blurry mugshot of an arrested Killeen police officer in the same month.
The first was a photo of Officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera, who was charged July 5 with sexually assaulting a child. Velasco-Herrera, who has since resigned from KPD, was interviewed and admitted that he entered the victim’s room and sexually assaulted her, an arrest affidavit said.
The Herald also asked for the police officer’s mugshot in that case, and was also sent a blurry mug.
It’s unclear to the Herald if all KPD mugshots photographed recently have been coming out blurry. Killeen jail mugshots are not posted on the city’s website, and KPD does not usually release them.
Most mugshots that run in the Herald come from the Bell County Jail, which is run by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office; however, that agency did not process either of the two KPD officers who were arrested.
‘Previous administration’
Booking mugs are important to police agencies.
“First and foremost, booking photos give notice to law enforcement in the region of what a recently captured offender looks like. Regardless of race or gender, it may fit the description of an otherwise unknown suspect in a crime an investigator chronicled or investigated,” according to an article on police1.com. “Mug shots are valuable tools to inform the public of a probable offender who has been arrested. The mug shot release may stimulate someone’s memory to recall the individual as a perpetrator of another crime or at least serve as a lead to another crime.”
The Killeen Police Department has a history of not publicly releasing booking photos of people arrested on misdemeanor offenses and booked into the city’s jail.
“I was hired on Sept. 1, 2017, and the KPD policy regarding releasing ‘mug shots’ for misdemeanor offenses was in place from the previous administration,” said KPD Police Chief Charles Kimble in an emailed response to the Herald’s questions in March. “Since my arrival at KPD, jail photographs have been requested on several occasions and I have denied them based on the policy in place. In the next few weeks, I plan on revisiting the policy to determine if it is the most prudent course for our community.”
It’s unclear to the Herald if KPD does have a new policy regarding to the release of mugshots.
Felony vs misdemeanor
When the Herald asked for the two mugshots of the police officers who were arrested, KPD emailed the blurry mugshots without an open records request.
However, when the Herald asked KPD for the name and mugshot of the person arrested in the case of a fatal club shooting last weekend, KPD told the Herald that an open record request must be made.
One difference in those cases is that the officers were charged with felonies, while the person arrested in the club shooting was charged with a misdemeanor.
Perhaps the most memorable example of the Herald’s pursuit of a mugshot from the Killeen city jail is when now-City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was arrested in 2018 on a misdemeanor charge of disrupting a meeting at City Hall. The charges against Brown were dropped last year.
The mugshot was never released, even after the Herald told KPD that the newspaper had received complaints from readers that stories regarding Brown’s case did not include her mugshot.
“Unfortunately, I cannot release a photo on a misdemeanor arrest; however, you can submit an Open Records Request for it,” according to KPD on Aug 23, 2018, in its response to the Herald after its reporters had asked several times for the mugshot.
The Herald submitted an official open records request, but KPD still refused to provide Brown’s mugshot despite the fact that Killeen jail mugshots are taken on taxpayer-funded equipment at the taxpayer-funded city jail by taxpayer-funded KPD employees.
And sometimes, apparently, those mugshots come out a little blurry.
