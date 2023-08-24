Suspects

Killeen resident Phillip Kwon, 66, and Harker Heights resident Matthew Dillard, 39, “were arraigned for Aggravated Kidnapping Bodily Injury by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman,” according to a news release Thursday from Harker Heights Police Department.

 Courtesy photo | HHPD

Harker Heights police on Thursday identified two men accused of kidnapping a woman from Harker Heights and bringing her to a hotel room in Round Rock, where she was rescued by police earlier this week.

Killeen resident Phillip Kwon, 66, and Harker Heights resident Matthew Dillard, 39, “were arraigned for Aggravated Kidnapping Bodily Injury by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman,” according to a news release Thursday from Harker Heights Police Department.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Oh my goodness, what is happening all across the land?

...

Even senior citizens are becoming criminals, ineffective bungling criminals, nevertheless felons!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.