Harker Heights police on Thursday identified two men accused of kidnapping a woman from Harker Heights and bringing her to a hotel room in Round Rock, where she was rescued by police earlier this week.
Killeen resident Phillip Kwon, 66, and Harker Heights resident Matthew Dillard, 39, “were arraigned for Aggravated Kidnapping Bodily Injury by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman,” according to a news release Thursday from Harker Heights Police Department.
Kwon’s bond was set at $1 million and Dillard’s was set at $200,000, according to police. Both men were in custody at the Bell County Jail on Thursday.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Harker Heights police officers met with a person who reported her 31-year-old female roommate had texted her saying she had been kidnapped and thought she was going to die, according to the release. The woman was allegedly abducted sometime Monday, according to police.
Through investigative efforts, patrol officers and detectives worked together with friends and family of the victim and determined that she was being held in a motel room in Round Rock. Around 7:16 a.m. Tuesday, with the assistance of the Round Rock Police Department, the victim was located and taken to a local hospital for evaluation for injuries sustained during the kidnapping, according to the release.
Two men were also arrested Tuesday, police said.
Police said in the release that this appears to be an isolated incident concerning a previous relationship and there is no current threat to the community.
(1) comment
Oh my goodness, what is happening all across the land?
...
Even senior citizens are becoming criminals, ineffective bungling criminals, nevertheless felons!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.