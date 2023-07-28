Lewis Carl Hunt

Lewis Carl Hunt

 Courtesy Photo

A Bell County grand jury indicted two Killeen men on murder charges this week after police said they shot and killed people during unrelated incidents earlier this year.

Lewis Carl Hunt, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his cousin, 42-year-old Kenny Ray Morgan, in the head during an alleged incident on April 30.

Donovan Lee Mann

Donovan Lee Mann
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.