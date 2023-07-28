A Bell County grand jury indicted two Killeen men on murder charges this week after police said they shot and killed people during unrelated incidents earlier this year.
Lewis Carl Hunt, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his cousin, 42-year-old Kenny Ray Morgan, in the head during an alleged incident on April 30.
Hunt was being held in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of a bond of $100,000. He was booked into jail the same day as the alleged incident.
Donovan Lee Mann, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Eugene Sonny Brownlow IV, during an incident at a Killeen convenience store on May 8. Mann’s bond amount is $1 million, according to jail and court records. He was booked into jail on May 15 after being arrested by U.S. Marshals.
HUNT
Killeen police on April 30, responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440, after an upstairs neighbor reported hearing a gunshot and seeing “a Black male leaving the area in a light-colored Hyundai,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Upon entering the apartment, they found Morgan unresponsive on a couch in the living room with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m.
A 9-mm bullet casing was found nearby, but police said that no signs of struggle or weapons were located near his body.
Police retrieved video from a daycare across the street that showed the front door of the apartment and the parking lot. A Hyundai Sonata could be seen parked in front of the apartment at 3:08 p.m.
The camera footage allegedly shows a man believed to be the victim, based on his clothing, standing outside the apartment. The victim then can be seen entering the Hyundai and sitting inside ... before both the driver and victim exit the vehicle and enter (the apartment),” according to the affidavit.
According to police, the driver was carrying “a red item” and “a lime green item” at times.
“After some time, the driver exits the residence and begins to drive away alone but stops while facing the exit of the parking lot. The driver runs inside (the apartment) holding an object and can be seen by the front door for a few seconds before running back to his car and speeding away from the scene, exiting the parking lot and turning south onto Old FM 440,” police said.
One of Morgan’s family members identified the vehicle as Hunt’s.
After going to the address provided by the family member, police saw a vehicle that matched what was seen in the video and saw a man wearing the “exact clothing” as the driver in the surveillance video. The man identified himself as Hunt.
After obtaining search warrants for his residence and vehicles, police said they located 9-mm ammunition and a magazine pistol, but no handgun.
However, police said that bullets located in the residence were found to match the casings found at the scene. A handgun magazine that allegedly was found in Hunt’s vehicle was filled except for one bullet.
MANN
At around 10 a.m. on May 8, Killeen police were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at the Star Mart in the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive. Around the same time, “officers received a related call that shooting victims had traveled by private vehicle to a nearby residence, and additional officers responded to that location,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers learned that three people (were) suffering from gunshot wounds. One of these (victims) was identified as Brownlow, who suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He appeared deceased on scene but life-saving measures were attempted.”
Brownlow was taken by helicopter to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Cavazos, where he died.
“Officers reviewed surveillance video from the store that showed Brownlow, Keimari Hughes (who was indicted this week on an unrelated felony charge) and Marcquell Gadison-Thomas (who was indicted on Feb 5, 2020, on an unrelated burglary charge) arrive in a white Nissan, enter the store and approach the counter,” according to the affidavit. “While at the counter, Hughes notices another person that was already in the store and his demeanor visibly changes. The three leave the store, re-enter their vehicle and (start to) exit the parking lot.”
As the vehicle begins to leave, police said the man who had been inside exits the store, produces a firearm and fires at the vehicle. More than 20 .40-caliber bullet casings were found near the store’s entrance and the car later was found to be riddled with at least 10 bullet holes.
Police used that same surveillance video to determine Mann was a suspect. The video shows Mann and a woman arriving on foot, leaving police to believe they lived nearby. The woman can be heard on the video calling the man “Donovan,” according to the affidavit.
“Other information received during the course of the investigation indicated that the shooter was a person who lived on Dugger Circle in Killeen, which is close to the convenience store,” police said. “Officers searched databases for people who met these criteria and found that Mann resided on Dugger Circle. Officers obtained a driver’s license photograph (of Mann) and he bore a strong resemblance to the person in the surveillance video.”
The store clerk identified Mann out of a photo lineup.
OTHER INDICTMENTS this week:
Joseph Plett, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Keimari D. Hughes, 19, of Austin, on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Jason Liberge, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Jay Kelley, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Moriah D. Kilborn, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.