GAS PRICES

Two men were charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument after allegedly installing it to steal fuel at a convenience store on Willow Springs Road in Killeen.

The officer “observed the suspect, Michel Rieche Avalos, placing diesel fuel from (Pump 12) into an external tank in the back of his pickup truck,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “Officers ... inspected the gas pump and found that there was a device installed behind the panel of the pump that stopped the meter from reading how much fuel was being pumped, even though the mechanical pump was allowing fuel to come out the end of the nozzle.”

