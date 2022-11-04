Two men were charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument after allegedly installing it to steal fuel at a convenience store on Willow Springs Road in Killeen.
The officer “observed the suspect, Michel Rieche Avalos, placing diesel fuel from (Pump 12) into an external tank in the back of his pickup truck,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “Officers ... inspected the gas pump and found that there was a device installed behind the panel of the pump that stopped the meter from reading how much fuel was being pumped, even though the mechanical pump was allowing fuel to come out the end of the nozzle.”
Avalos, 45, of Austin, “was found to be in possession of a remote-control device that could turn the bypass device for the meter on and off with a push of the button,” according to the affidavit.
When the device is on, the fuel meter on the pump operates slower than the amount of fuel being dispensed, police said. “When the device is turned off, the meter would run at a normal rate consistent with the amount of fuel being dispensed.”
Witnesses told officers they saw someone in a gold-colored truck with a modified external fuel tank “that had just left the same 7-11 gas station that had used the same pump ... where fuel was dispensed.”
The meter reading was $16.86, according to the affidavit.
When police found the truck during a traffic stop, “a second suspect (Raudel Ledesma Diaz)” was alone in the vehicle.
“It was determined that Diaz had diesel fuel in his external tanks and several 5-gallon water jugs that appeared to have been recently filled,” the affidavit shows. “Further inspection of his vehicle revealed that he had a credit card showing his recent purchase of diesel fuel at the same pump ... at the same 7-11 store showing a total of $16.86, which is substantially less than the actual costs of the fuel he had pumped from the 7-11.”
Investigators said they found that Diaz, 36, of Troy, pumped 167.4 gallons at a true cost of $928.17 from the same pump before Avalos’ arrival, “indicating that the bypass device allowed him to mechanically pump the fuel into his storage tanks without the detection of the meter reader.”
Both men were listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday on $50,000 bond apiece.
