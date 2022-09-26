The two people shot in a Killeen shooting last week have been released from the hospital, according to the Killeen Police Department. But the details surrounding what happened are still under investigation, and police have announced no arrests in the case.
At 11:20 p.m. Sept. 19, a crime data report shows an aggravated assault call in the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane. According to a news release, police responded to a report of shots fired and found two 18-year-old victims with gunshot wounds in the same vicinity. The release said the two people, a man and a woman, were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition.
