The Cooper family took a vacation before Kentaro’s death, sister on far left, Kendralyn, with Kentaro next to her, brother Kennedy and other brother Kenith T. Cooper, on far right, posed for a photo in the water.
Kentaro Cooper sadly lost his life in 2021, to a shooter while he was at work. His family recently teamed up with KPD to create a video in response to his two year anniversary.
Jada Holcomb | Herald
Kentaro Coopers dad, Kenith, expressed the sorrow he had for the loss of his kids life in a video posted by KPD.
A local family and the Killeen Police Department are reminding the public of an unsolved homicide that occurred in 2021
It has been two years since Kentaro Cooper was killed while working at a convenience store in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road. Despite police releasing images of a suspect in the case, no arrests have been made.
THE FAMILY
Several members of the Cooper family expressed their grief and fond memories of Kentaro in a 4-minute video posted to the KPD Facebook page Tuesday, which marked the two-year anniversary of the Aug. 1, 2021, fatal shooting.
“I called him more of a gentle giant, he was tall but very gentle and very compassionate about a lot of the stuff that he did.” said Kentaro’s father, Kenith W. Cooper, in the video.
Kentaro, 25, had a love for graphic design and wanted to pursue a career in it, according to his father. He was planning on going to school and following other dreams of his.
He also enjoyed cooking and being in the kitchen creating new things with his mother, June Cooper. She said in the anniversary video that he will never be forgotten and how he is still there with them.
Also speaking in the video were Kentaro’s brothers, Kennedy and Kenith T. Cooper, along with his sister Kendralyn Cooper.
Kennedy Cooper said that before his brother’s murder they went on their last family vacation to the beach. The brothers spoke of their future aspirations and dreams, this encouraged the brothers to all follow their dreams and keep going.
AUG. 1, 2021
Kentaro T. Cooper was working the nighttime shift at his job when a light complexioned male, wearing a face mask and beanie with all black clothing came into the store. The suspect fired several shots towards Kentaro Cooper, he then fled the scene of the crime, police said at time.
Police were dispatched around 3:53 a.m., and Kentaro Cooper was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives and police are still trying to catch the suspect of the homicide. Since KPD posted the video to Facebook on Tuesday, it has received over a hundred likes, thousands of views and comments of well-wishes for the family. One commenter remembers Kentaro Cooper from when he used to work at the store.
“This still breaks my heart to pieces, I stopped by almost every night when I got off work to get ice cream.” Vanessa Washington wrote. “He was such a kind young man.”
Detectives are asking anyone who has seen anything or has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
People may also download the P3Tips app for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
“Not knowing who did it and why they did it — if you know something come forward, have that courage,” June Cooper said. “He was murdered and it’s hard everyday.”
