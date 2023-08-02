A local family and the Killeen Police Department are reminding the public of an unsolved homicide that occurred in 2021

It has been two years since Kentaro Cooper was killed while working at a convenience store in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road. Despite police releasing images of a suspect in the case, no arrests have been made.

murder investigation2.jpg

Killeen police in 2021 released an image of an unnamed suspect in the death case of Kentaro Cooper.

