One year after the gruesome murder of Army soldier Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood, ABC’s “20/20” will broadcast an exclusive television interview with Guillen’s then-fiance.
Guillen, a Houston native, was killed, investigators said, by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson on April 22, 2020, inside a Fort Hood arms room. Her dismembered remains were found more than two months later near the Leon River in Bell County on June 30.
In a two-hour special scheduled to air nationwide on ABC at 8 p.m. Friday “20/20” will release exclusive interviews with Juan Cruz, Guillen’s fiancé, and two soldiers from Guillen’s unit, Betavious “Tay” Hightower and Ryan “Cj” Landy.
“20/20 also reports on the Army command investigation that revealed missteps in the investigation into Robinson, previously unreported information about how Robinson may have attained a gun used when he died by suicide, what happened in the arms room where she worked, and the fall out resulting from the findings of the Fort Hood Independent Review that looked into the base’s command culture,” an ABC press release about the special said.
The “20/20” special will also feature interviews with Guillen’s parents, sisters, and the family attorney, who are advocating for justice and the passing of the “I am Vanessa Guillen Act.”
Watch the trailer for Friday’s 20/20 special about Guillen here: https://abcn.ws/3pJhS3S.
The show also featured Guillen in a primetime special last year.
