A 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier has been arrested and charged with murder in a 2019 Killeen homicide case.
Cory Grafton was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Chelsea L. Cheatham on June 3, 2019. She had been found unconscious and not breathing at the Killeen Days Inn, 1602 E. Central Texas Expressway.
“Through the investigation, Detectives with the Homicide Unit received information from a witness that 20-year-old Cory Grafton was at the scene at the time Chelsea Cheatham was murdered,” Killeen Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday. “With the assistance from the Texas Rangers, DNA from the scene was submitted and the results confirmed that Grafton matched the DNA located on Cheatham. On November 3, 2020, detectives with the Homicide Unit obtained a warrant and shortly after 4:00 p.m., the warrant was executed. Grafton was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.”
When they found Cheatham, 32, in the hotel, police officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to KPD. Cheatham was pronounced deceased at 11:35 p.m. June 3, 2019, by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
At the time of the incident it was unknown if her death was by natural causes and an investigation was initiated. KPD detectives later received the results of the autopsy and it was determined the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
