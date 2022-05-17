A 23-year-old Killeen man was sentenced to a lengthy term in prison after he slashed a woman’s arm to the bone during an assault in 2020.
Oswaldo Alvarez pleaded guilty on March 24 to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a family member. On Thursday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Alvarez was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the court coordinator’s office on Monday.
He was being held without bond in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday.
On the night of April 9, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Big Bend Drive after a report of a violent domestic assault. There, two officers met with a woman whose arm was cut and bleeding, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that a family member had taken her to her residence in the 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue so that she could retrieve items for her baby.
Her husband, Alvarez, “was inside the residence and was drunk,” according to the affidavit. “(He) repeatedly cut her left forearm with a knife, as if he were trying to cut off her arm…(and) tried to stab her in the ribs.”
The victim said that she promised to not call the police and he stopped the assault long enough for her to run out the front door to her family member’s vehicle, police said.
The family member told police that he saw Alvarez chase the victim to the vehicle.
“Officers observed a 2- to 3-inch laceration ... which appeared to be to the bone and continued to bleed,” according to the affidavit.
The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
