Not-guilty pleas will be entered on two felony charges for a Killeen man who previously served a probation sentence for stealing a French horn from a local high school in 2015.
Jordan Caron Harris, 23, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000 on the second-degree felony charges.
Harris was booked into jail on Feb. 21 after police said that the day before he had threatened two women with a rifle and shot at a house.
Waivers of arraignment were filed by Harris’s defense attorney for both charges and a pretrial hearing has been set for May 21, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Thursday. When a waiver is filed, the court enters a not-guilty plea.
In March of 2015, while a high school student, Harris absconded with the instrument that was valued at almost $7,000, from the Harker Heights High School band room. He pleaded guilty in the same courtroom and, in October 2015, he was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to two years of deferred adjudication probation.
On Feb. 20, a woman told police that Harris stopped his vehicle next to the vehicle in which she was a passenger, “displayed a rifle and stated that if she did not exit the vehicle, Harris would shoot the driver,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman exited the vehicle and the driver drove away, at which time Harris allegedly stated, “I should kill her as she is driving off,” police said. The woman said that Harris then threatened to kill her, loaded the weapon and shot at a residence in the 4400 block of Rainlily Street several times, according to the affidavit.
Officers found bullet holes in the garage door, in the house, and in a vehicle parked in front of the residence. Police later located Harris at his residence on Covey Lane. An “officer…observed spent shell casings in the vehicle and found a rifle in his apartment,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Harris admitted to having the rifle in his vehicle and discharging it.
In a separate case, a waiver of arraignment also was filed for Timothy Lawrence Pitterman, 33, of Killeen, who is accused of assaulting a man with a globe last year. Pitterman was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with bonds totaling $258,000 on the second-degree felony charge and two Class A misdemeanor charges of theft and assaulting a family member, jail records showed.
Police were dispatched on Dec. 29, 2019, to the 3300 block of Wayne Avenue on a domestic violence call.
When officers arrived, they saw a man with “a large laceration on the back of his head and had blood on the back, right side of his neck,” according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness said another man, identified as Pitterman, hit the man in the back of the head with a metal globe.
Police said the globe weighed more than 7 pounds and “was capable of causing serious bodily injury in the manner that the suspect used it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.