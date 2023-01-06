Marquis Elijah Demps

Marquis Elijah Demps was shot and killed in the 400 block of Root Avenue in Killeen on Dec. 3, 2018. 

 Courtesy photo

More than four years have passed since a 21-year-old aspiring rapper was shot dead in Killeen, but a resolution is in sight after two of the three defendants pleaded guilty this week and a third is set to enter a guilty plea later this month.

On Wednesday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Derek Gregory Spragins, 32, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder. On Thursday in the same court, a second co-defendant, Justice Dinell Brue-Miller, 25, entered a guilty plea.

Charged with murder

From left, Justice Brue-Miller, Talitha Marie Anne Collins and Derek G. Spragins, were charged in the death of Marquis Elijah Demps, who was fatally shot in Killeen on Dec. 3, 2018.
BoysandGirlClubAwards_7.JPG

Marquis Demps, of Harker Heights High School, one of the nine students receiving scholarships from The Gordon Graves Green Vest Scholarships and Ashley Furniture Homestore Killeen/Fort Hood Scholarships in May 2016 at the Boys and Girls club of Central Texas.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.