Marquis Demps, of Harker Heights High School, one of the nine students receiving scholarships from The Gordon Graves Green Vest Scholarships and Ashley Furniture Homestore Killeen/Fort Hood Scholarships in May 2016 at the Boys and Girls club of Central Texas.
More than four years have passed since a 21-year-old aspiring rapper was shot dead in Killeen, but a resolution is in sight after two of the three defendants pleaded guilty this week and a third is set to enter a guilty plea later this month.
On Wednesday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Derek Gregory Spragins, 32, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of murder. On Thursday in the same court, a second co-defendant, Justice Dinell Brue-Miller, 25, entered a guilty plea.
Following the guilty pleas of Spragins and Brue-Miller, sentencing hearings were set for Feb. 21, and March 1, respectively, according to Bell County court records and the district attorney’s office.
A third co-defendant in the case, Talitha Marie Anne Collins, 35, has a plea hearing set for Jan. 18, also in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Brue-Miller, Collins and Spragins have been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked in December of 2018.
They each were indicted on Feb. 6, 2019, on a murder charge in the shooting death of Marquis Elijah Demps, who was shot and killed in the 400 block of Root Avenue on Dec. 3, 2018. Demps had released several rap singles on the label Mylyfe Records, as well as an assortment of music videos, according to his Facebook profile.
Demps, of Harker Heights also was known to be active in the local Boys & Girls Club, which had awarded him a scholarship to attend Central Texas College, according to a story in the Herald published online on May 6, 2016.
“He was a respectful young man from a military family, and he shared that enthusiasm and leadership with other youth through our Junior Staff Program as a volunteer after he went off to High School,” said Karin Freeman, former Unit Director of Clements Boys & Girls Clubs Nolan Middle School Unit, in a written statement published in the Herald two days after his death.
DEC. 3, 2018
Killeen police responded to a shots-fired call at around 9 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Collins’s arrest affidavit. Demps was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m.
Police used a video and witness statements to develop the suspects in the case.
Witnesses told police that a male with a small Afro and wearing a windbreaker and another male wearing a grayish T-shirt were seen during the incident. According to the video obtained by police, a “silver-looking” vehicle was parked in the area when Demps’ black vehicle drove up. The driver of that vehicle got out of the car and entered the front passenger door of the victim’s vehicle, police said.
Police said two suspects then approached Demps’ vehicle, fired in his direction, and then all three got into the silver vehicle and drove away. A backpack containing multiple large bags of marijuana later was found in Demps’ vehicle.
After the shooting, police received an anonymous tip that a silver vehicle matching the description was parked near an apartment complex. When detectives arrived at the location and knocked at the front door, other officers saw the people they suspected in the killing attempting to throw firearms out of one apartment.
Collins told police she was the driver of the silver vehicle and that she entered Demps’ car with the intent of distracting him while Brue-Miller and Spragins robbed him, police said.
During the attempted robbery, both Brue-Miller and Spragins fired into the vehicle, killing Demps, according to an arrest affidavit.
The Demps case was one of seven criminal homicides in 2018 in Killeen. Of the four homicide cases that year in which arrests were made, the Demps case is the last one to be resolved.
Arrests have not been announced in the remaining three homicide cases from 2018: Otto Owen-Palacios Hernandez, 35; Cleveland Jermaine Lewis, 33; and Yorrick Michaels-Toms, 24.
