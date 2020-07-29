A charge of criminal negligent homicide has been filed in regard to a 2018 traffic accident in Killeen.
Christopher Neal, 45, is facing a charge of criminal negligence, causing the death of an individual — an unborn child — by running a red light and failing to take evasive action, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
On Oct. 15, 2018, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of an accident at Rosewood Drive and East Central Texas Expressway. Officers found a black GMC, driven by Neal, with his son in the back seat. Also at the scene was a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by a woman with her son in the passenger seat.
The investigation concluded that Neal disregarded the northbound red light stop signal on Rosewood, and that his speed was increasing at the time it collided with Ellsworth’s vehicle.
A further review of medical records showed the woman driving the Ford was five months pregnant at the time of the crash, and that her fetus died as a result of “intrauterine fetal demise, due to placental abruption due to maternal blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle collision.” according to the affidavit.
Neal said he had just stopped for food and had been eating it, but did not admit to have been eating at the exact time of the crash, however, a brown bag was found in the passenger seat tilted towards the driver’s seat.
Neal’s bond was set Wednesday at $1,000,000.
In another case, Rashleigh Samuel Adams, 25, is facing a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon following a July 26 incident.
At 6:54 p.m. on the evening in question, KPD officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven store at 620 S. Forth Hood St., where a victim had reported he had been approached by a man with a knife and demanded money, to which the victim gave him $20. The 7-Eleven clerk stated the suspect then went into the store and had begun drinking a bottle of water. After the clerk told him he needed to pay for the water the suspect began cutting and slashing items in the back of the store. The suspect then left and headed into the direction of the O-Mart, at 714 S. Fort Hood St., where he was confronted by a KPD officer, then pushed to the floor by a bystander whom the suspect had tried to push in front of him. Adams was ultimately placed in custody and bond has been set at $100,000.
