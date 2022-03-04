A Killeen man who is accused of voting multiple times in the same election was set to have his case heard by a jury on Monday but the trial date was reset to August.
Klaus Michael Adam, 79, was indicted on June 26, 2019, on a state jail felony charge of criminal attempt at illegal voting.
A trial date has been set in the 264th Judicial District Court for Aug. 22. It is not the first time a jury trial date has been reset in Adam’s case, as six prior dates have been set and canceled, according to Bell County court records.
The state alleges that during a Killeen municipal election on May 4, 2019, he illegally voted by casting ballots for candidates in District 3 and District 4, where he did not reside and was not eligible to vote. Adam also cast a ballot in the District 2 election, where he resides, according to the indictment.
The City of Killeen previously issued a statement that said “the improper votes cast did not affect the outcome of any of the district elections because of the significant vote differential in each race.”
Adam, a former municipal election judge, has been out of jail since being released on a $20,000 bond.
