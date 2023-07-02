Almost six months after the end of 2022, the Killeen Police Department released the Annual Report for 2022 on June 23.
The report was a bit of a mixed bag, with decreases compared to 2021 in several areas of violent crime, such as rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, but an increase in the number of criminal homicides.
Overall, the violent crime rate fell 8.1% year-over-year, according to the report.
In the areas of non-violent crime, burglaries, larceny and vehicle thefts were all up slightly in 2022, although residential burglary reports saw a 35% decrease.
Following his review of the report, Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. commented on the use of crime statistics by his department and by the public.
“Crime reporting and statistics are crucial in making policy decisions, allocating resources, and evaluating crime prevention programs,” Lopez said.
“By analyzing crime trends and patterns, KPD can identify priority areas for intervention, allocate resources effectively, and assess the impact of their initiatives. It is equally important to share crime statistics to make citizens aware of crimes, which will decrease victimization rates.”
The 2022 Annual Report included a message from former Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble and a summary page for each of the divisions within the department. Kimble retired Jan. 27, but was hired by the City to be interim chief until a new police chief could begin. Kimble returned to the department on Feb. 13, stepping down when Lopez. was sworn in June 1.
Highlights from the annual report include crime statistics, a budget summary and pages that list officers who received accolades from the department for their outstanding work in the Killeen Police Department.
violent crime
The report changes terminology for criminal homicides, compared to the previous year’s report.
According to the new report, there were 20 murders in 2022, compared to 18 criminal homicides listed in 2021. This is an increase of 11.1% in 2022.
Rape numbers were down by five reported incidents. In 2022 there were 81 reports of rape compared to only 86 reports in 2021, a drop of 5.6%.
Robbery statistics were also down, with 86 reports in 2022 compared to 95 reports in 2021 to — a drop of 9.5% in this category.
In the category of aggravated assault reports, there were 688 in 2022 compared to 750 in 2021; that is a drop of almost 8.2%.
According to KPD, violent crime was down 8.1% in 2022 from the previous year.
non-violent crime
Burglary figures show there were 556 reports in 2022 compared to 533 in 2021. This represents a 4.3% rise in burglaries during last year.
In 2022, residential burglaries were listed at 210, resulting in a drop of 35%. Non-residential burglaries were reported at 246, an increase of 17.1% for last year. In 2021, the report showed 323 residential burglaries and 210 non-residential burglaries.
There were 1,794 reports of larceny in 2022, as compared to 1,760 in 2021. This reflects a 1.9% increase in larceny reports.
There were 418 reports of vehicle theft in 2022, as compared to 398 in 2021. This reflects a 5% increase in vehicle thefts last year.
BY THE NUMBERS
In 2021, there were 168,535 calls for service reported. Last year calls for service dropped to 157,820, a 6.4% reduction.
The 2022 annual report shows the police department made 4,046 total arrests in 2022; there were 2,7598 total traffic crashes; and 9,248 total crimes reported.
The summary of crime reports inside the annual report for 2022 is compiled from the statistics found in the Crime Summary Reports issued monthly and posted on the KPD website under Department Transparency.
In the past, these reports have provided statistics for the previous month and a comparison of those numbers to the same month the previous year.
A percentage change from year to year is listed in the last column on the one-page report; however things may be changing soon.
The Herald asked Chief Lopez about his reaction to the report, specifically about any areas he might focus on going forward.
“The department will focus on addressing violent crime by using a data-driven approach to identify locations where the crime occurs and identifying repeat offenders who are victimizing our citizens,” Lopez said in an email.
Crime Summary reports for April and May were posted June 23 in a new, more comprehensive format. Now the three-page publication uses the National Incident-Based Reporting System is called “NIBRS Group A Offenses Comparison.”
In the report, offenses are broken down into specific categories. The report also includes “cleared offenses,” a category which was not a part of previous reports.
When asked about the timing and new look of the statistics, Chief Lopez explained it this way.
“In April, the DPS vendor used to collect the data for the Monthly Crime Comparison was changed, resulting in a change in the format of the reports,” Lopez said.
BUDGET BREAKDOWN
According to the budget page, there is $1,136,166 in the Administration budget, the smallest piece of the financial pie. The Training Division’s budget for 2022 was $2,429,153 with Support Services Division budget at $3,967,504 and Criminal Investigation set at $7,717,528. The Patrol Budget is the largest at 57% of the $35,602,596 budget at $20,352,245 for 2022.
The Criminal Investigation Division lists some interesting statistics. In 2022, the CID conducted 3,849 investigations, provided counseling and provided emergency food and shelter for 1,640 victims of crime this past year.
The report does include photos of life-saving award medal holders Justin Asmus, Brandon Bringhurst, isaiha Doucet, Cory Dufour, Anthony MacMurray, Andrew Papp and Nicholas Strong. Above these photos is Texas State Medal of Honor recipient Rodney Wilmore.
crime summary report, april
In April 2023, there were two homicides, compared to none year-to-date in 2022.
There were 54 aggravated assaults, compared to 62 reported year-to-date in 2022, representing a 19.4% decrease.
Simple assaults reported in April totaled 160, compared to 171 year-to-date last year, representing a 6.4% decrease.
Killeen recorded no kidnapping reports in April, compared to four reported year-to-date in 2022.
There were eight reports of rape in April compared to five reported year-to-date in 2022, representing a 60% increase.
Property crime statistics show a significant change from 2022 year-to-date for April.
There were nine robberies, compared to eight last year. This is a 12.5% increase.
There were two reports of arson, with none reported for this same period last year.
Burglary reports, described as breaking and entering in April totaled 42, almost double compared to 28 for this same period in 2022.
Larceny/theft offenses were down slightly with 155 this year, compared to 179 year-to-date in April. That is a 13.4% decrease.
Motor vehicle thefts were down also in April with 33 reported and 47 year-to-date in 2022, representing a 29.9% decrease overall.
A new category in April’s report is “Destruction of Property” which recorded 75 this year, compared to 66 for the same period last year, recording an increase in this category of 13.6%.
Another new category is “Weapons Law Violation,” There were 33 this month as compared to 46 year-to-date in 2022. That represents a 28.3% decrease in this category.
crime summary report, may
In May there were two homicides, compared to 0 last year-to-date.
There were 45 aggravated assaults, compared to 42 reported year-to-date in 2022, representing a 7.1% increase.
Simple assaults reported in May totaled 208, compared to 180 year-to-date last year, representing a 15.6% increase.
Killeen recorded six kidnapping reports in May, compared to none reported year-to-date in 2022.
There were 7 reports of rape in May compared to 10 reported year-to-date in 2022, that is 11.1% decrease.
There were nine robberies , compared to eight last year. This is a 30% decrease.
There was one report of arson, none reported for this same period last year.
There were 60 burglaries reported in May, compared to 48 for this same period in 2022. That’s a 25% increase from last year.
Larceny/theft offenses were down slightly with 154 for the month, compared to 180 year-to-date. That is a 14.4% decrease.
Motor vehicle theft statistics were identical at 35 reports both this year and in 2022.
A new category in May’s report is “Destruction of Property” which recorded 78 this year, compared to 89 for the same period last year, recording an decrease in this category of 12.4%.
Another new category is “Weapons Law Violation,” There were 40 this month as compared to 37 year-to-date in 2022. That represents an 8.1% increaes in this category.
The new report format includes an entire section for crimes against society with categories for drug violations, pornography, gambling, prostitution and animal cruelty statistics. According to the new format, these statistics were gathered by KPD least last year, but did not appear in each month’s “Crime Summary.”
Up until this year’s April post, previous ‘summary’ reports have been very slim on statistics. That appears to have changed, however.
