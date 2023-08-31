A Killeen man who has been indicted three times on marijuana possession charges this year, allegedly accounting for 21 pounds of marijuana, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $206,000.
On Wednesday, Dashun Arnez Cline, 23, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds. Police said that Cline was storing approximately 10 pounds of marijuana in an empty apartment in Killeen.
The indictment this week was the third this year for Cline, whose first name also is spelled Da’Shun. He was indicted on Jan. 18, on another charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds and a state jail felony charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
Following the arrest in June, the bonds on the two previous charges were forfeited on July 12, according to Bell County court records. A pretrial hearing is set in those cases for Sept. 20.
On June 28, Cline was stopped by Killeen police “for failing to properly signal proper distance before turning from Bryce Avenue onto Trimmier Avenue,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Upon contact with the driver, Cline, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana and performed a probable cause search of the vehicle.”
Inside the vehicle, police said they found a small quantity of marijuana and marijuana residue and $5,506, in cash. Cline was arrested at that time and transported to the Killeen City Jail. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 30.
“The money is believed to be the proceeds of narcotics sales,” police said.
Although the offense date is listed in court records as June 28, it was a Crimestoppers tip on Jan. 20, that led police to an empty apartment in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue where police said Cline was storing marijuana.
A “tip was received advising that Cline was selling illegal drugs in Killeen,” according to the affidavit. “An officer followed up on the tip and discovered Cline used social media to advertise narcotics sales. The officer recognized photographs of Cline on social media showing Cline holding a large amount of currency with a large amount of marijuana, Cline in possession of a handgun, and a page advising Cline was a ‘local service.’”
With this information, a search warrant was executed at the apartment that had been leased to a known associate of Cline’s, police said.
“The apartment was completely empty except for a black and blue duffle bag marked USA containing several large bags of marijuana,” according to the affidavit. “The bag was the same bag that Cline posted on his social media containing large bags of marijuana. The suspected narcotics was tested using a reliable field test kit and the result was presumptive positive for THC and weighed approximately 10 pounds.”
The indictments that were handed down in January stem from allegations in 2021 and 2022.
“On Dec. 28, 2021, the Killeen Police Department Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant at (a location in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway),” according to an arrest affidavit. “Upon contact at the front door, (co-defendant Richard Rivers of Copperas Cove) was located inside the apartment.”
Police said that more than nine pounds of marijuana was found in various locations such as the kitchen counter, closet and living room couch.
Killeen police said they ran into Cline and the same co-defendant again on Oct. 27, 2022.
An officer on patrol in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn at 2600 Gateway reported that he saw two men that later were identified as Rivers and Cline “sitting in a vehicle,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The Scottish Inn is known by law enforcement for narcotics trafficking, prostitution and other criminal activity.”
Police said that Rivers was in the driver’s seat and Cline was in the front passenger seat.
“Rivers and Cline exited the vehicle after (the officer) drove by their vehicle in his clearly marked patrol unit. The officer circled back around and observed Rivers and Cline walking away from the vehicle.”
The officer got out of his patrol unit and went to the vehicle, where he said he could smell marijuana and could see a handgun, a digital scale and pot in plain view inside the vehicle.
Rivers and Cline were arrested later that day when they tried to go back to the vehicle and encountered police, who had set up surveillance.
Inside the vehicle, police said they found approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
Shawn B. Ginn, 37, of Killeen, on a charge of solicitation of prostitution.
Walter E. Shoulders III, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Draton A. Russell, 60, of Harker Heights, on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.
Andre D. Flowers, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Tyree Gaddis, 35, of Florence, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Robinson G. Perez-Lopez, 60, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Martell A. Burruss, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Ava Persley, 18, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Shawnte R. Young-Samuel, 45, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Kenya K. Lundy, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Alec Sterling-Leadbeater, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
21 pounds of maryjane means 84 people didn’t get their 4 ounce. Or 168 people didn’t get their 2 ounces of Maryjane.
