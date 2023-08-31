Dashun Arnez Cline

Dashun Arnez Cline

A Killeen man who has been indicted three times on marijuana possession charges this year, allegedly accounting for 21 pounds of marijuana, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $206,000.

On Wednesday, Dashun Arnez Cline, 23, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds. Police said that Cline was storing approximately 10 pounds of marijuana in an empty apartment in Killeen.

Noneofyourbiz

21 pounds of maryjane means 84 people didn’t get their 4 ounce. Or 168 people didn’t get their 2 ounces of Maryjane.

