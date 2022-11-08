A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday by the Killeen Police Department after police say he threatened to shoot his girlfriend.
Court records obtained Tuesday said that Derrick Shaw had destroyed his girlfriend’s property, and then he became angry when she took $20 from him to “cover the cost of her possessions” and attempted to leave.
The woman told police that Shaw followed her out of the residence and pulled a firearm. According to the woman, and officers with KPD, Shaw “appeared to be intoxicated.”
A weapon, accurately described by the woman, was found in Shaw’s possession with live rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, the affidavit said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Shaw was not listed in the Bell County Jail. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who assigned a $100,000 bail. Shaw is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Trinity Moses, 22, was arrested Tuesday and issued a $20,000 bail bond by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. Moses’s arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday describes a prior arrest on June 21 after Killeen police identified his license plate to be associated with three outstanding warrants.
Moses was also arrested in 2020 on a charge of aggravated assault and assault of a public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.