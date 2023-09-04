Killeen police announced Monday that they had made three arrests — two adult men and one juvenile — after the vehicle they were driving hit a utility pole, ending up in a ditch on Sunday evening.
According to police, officers tried to stop the driver of a white Hyundai, which appeared to have been stolen. Officers attempted the traffic stop near the corner of Hallmark Avenue and Trimmier Road, around 9:20 p.m.
According to the press release issued by KPD, the driver kept on going, headed south on Trimmer Road at a high rate of speed.
“The driver turned left onto Terrace Drive when he nearly collided into a marked police cruiser, causing him to lose control of the vehicle,” the release said.
The Hyundai struck a utility pole, coming to rest in a ditch.
Police said they arrested the three men who exited the vehicle as they attempted to flee on foot and failed to comply with the officer’s commands.
According to the release, the charges are currently pending and there is no additional information available while the investigation continues.
