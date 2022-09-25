Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:16 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hitchrock Drive and Elms Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:57 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:24 a.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Lane.
A theft was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Cedarview Circle.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 7:49 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:58 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Bryce Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:05 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lake Road and North 38th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Meadow Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
A burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Priest Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Vanguard Lane.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:03 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lake Road and 38th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
No reports are available from the Copperas Cove Police Department on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No reports are available from the Harker Heights Police Department on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:26 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Live Oak Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:16 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:09 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East First Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:01 p.m. Saturday on Hillcrest Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:23 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:43 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
A theft was reported at 8:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:24 p.m. Saturday on East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
