Three Harker Heights men were arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a gun deal that left one teen dead near Harker Heights High School Tuesday.
Endy Neri Soto, 19, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm — a third degree felony. Soto’s bond was set at $500,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson Thursday.
Ethan West Trainer, 19, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, according to the Bell County Jail website. His bond amount was not listed as of deadline Thursday.
Taja Monroe West, 21, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to police.
According to an arrest affidavit for Soto, Harker Heights police were dispatched at 11 a.m. Tuesday to 1001 East Knights Way in Harker Heights for a call of shots fired.
The caller stated they had observed three vehicles — one black, one white, and one silver in the parking lot.
Upon arrival, Harker Heights police stopped a black vehicle occupied by Endy Neri Soto and a juvenile girl. A white vehicle with visible bullet holes was stopped in the area, driven by Ethan West Trainer, according to police.
Soto, Trainer and the juvenile girl were taken to the Harker Heights Police Department to give statements, police said.
Soto told detectives, according to the affidavit, “he had been communicating with Ethan Trainer regarding Trainer buying a handgun from Neri Soto.” Soto told police the transaction was supposed to take place at the local high school.
Police said Soto told police after he showed Trainer the handgun, while Trainer was counting his money for the transaction, a silver car drove into the parking lot blocking Soto’s vehicle between the silver car and Trainer’s white car.
“Neri Soto stated that two people then got out of the vehicle with handguns,” according to the affidavit, and began shooting. Soto said he took cover behind his black vehicle when a male wearing a yellow sweatshirt, later identified as Quinton Ford, 19, came around the backseat of Soto’s vehicle where Soto’s girlfriend was seated and Soto’s AR-15 was located, according to the affidavit. “Soto stated he shot at the man in the yellow sweatshirt, believing he saw the man with a handgun,” police said.
Soto told police that the man ran away towards the woods.
Trainer stated that Ford told him “I’m hit... I gotta go,” before Trainer got into his vehicle and drove away while Soto fired rounds at the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The young juvenile with Neri Soto provided detectives with a recording taken of some of the events that took place, police said.
Ford was located in a nearby wooded area, according to the affidavit.
Trainer told police “that he knew Ford was coming to the scene and that Ford was planning on robbing Neri Soto, though Trainer denied being a part of the robbery.”
Ford was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
Police said the investigation is continuing. Police ask those with information to call detectives at 254-953-5400 and select option #2.
