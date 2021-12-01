Three ex-jailers are facing criminal charges after a man died while in custody at the Coryell County Jail in August.
Castlee Noble, 55, died on Aug. 26 while in jail following a sex trafficking sting in Copperas Cove. Noble was one of eight men arrested during a joint law enforcement operation in the county. He was facing a felony charge of continuous trafficking of a person and had been given a bond of $1 million.
Three Coryell County jailers — Thad Vincent, 29, Jordan Evans, 20 and Raymond Cain III, 36 — are facing charges of tampering with a government record.
None of them were listed in custody as of Wednesday.
“The death was investigated by the Texas Rangers,” said Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd, in an email on Tuesday. “During the course of that investigation, it was discovered that three jailers had tampered with a government record. Those cases are still pending and I cannot comment on them. My understanding is that those employees have been terminated.”
