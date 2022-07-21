Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr.

Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr.

After a three-day trial this week, a jury found a Killeen man guilty of robbing a Killeen convenience store nearly two years ago.

Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr., 32, was indicted on March 3, 2021, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, which meant he was facing five to 99 years, or life in prison. The jury deliberated on Wednesday and decided to convict him on a lesser charge of robbery, which is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, according to Bell County court records and the Texas Penal Code.

