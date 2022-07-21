After a three-day trial this week, a jury found a Killeen man guilty of robbing a Killeen convenience store nearly two years ago.
Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr., 32, was indicted on March 3, 2021, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, which meant he was facing five to 99 years, or life in prison. The jury deliberated on Wednesday and decided to convict him on a lesser charge of robbery, which is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, according to Bell County court records and the Texas Penal Code.
The next hearing in his case is set for Sept. 13, at which time he will be sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie.
On Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, a jury of seven men and five women was seated and testimony began in the case. Testimony continued on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Jefferson has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on Dec. 3, 2020.
On Dec. 1, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a robbery at the Gateway Food Mart in the 100 block of West Elms Road. There, a clerk informed officers that she had been followed into the store and approached by a man, who police later identified as Jefferson, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jefferson told the victim to be quiet, told her he had a gun and to give him the money in the cash register. The victim said that when the man put his hands into his pocket, she heard a metallic clicking sound that she associated with a firearm.
When the man left the store, the victim noted the license plate on the man’s vehicle and its damaged front bumper. Police located the vehicle, which sped past a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended and lights flashing. After the car eventually stopped, officers pursued Jefferson on foot and apprehended him.
Police located a loaded magazine and handgun in one of the backyards he had run through, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video from the convenience store showed the man wearing the same clothing as Jefferson when he was apprehended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.