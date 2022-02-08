Police officers were among the victims in the most recent grand jury indictments in Bell County. Last Wednesday, three men were indicted on unrelated charges involving alleged assaults or threats against police officers: Aquan Deangelo Baker, 24, of Temple was indicted on a charge of terroristic threat of a police officer, a state jail felony; Michael Dwayne Brooks, 30, of Killeen was indicted on a charge of assault of a public servant and harassment of a public servant, which are third-degree felonies; and Ayinde Williams, 17, of Harker Heights was indicted on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Brooks was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $205,000. Baker’s bond amount is listed in jail records as totaling $116,000.
Williams was not being held in jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to Bell County court records.
Baker
On Nov. 4, 2021, a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper was patrolling in the area of Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard when he said he observed a vehicle traveling at an unusually low speed, with hazard lights on and a flat tire, according to the arrest affidavit.
The trooper performed a traffic stop in order to assist the person.
The driver was identified as Baker, and the trooper discovered through a routine records check that he had an active arrest warrant in Bell County, police said. The trooper was speaking with Baker when he allegedly began to flee on foot until he tripped and fell.
“The suspect resisted in a threatening manner and shouted threats and obscenities toward the victim (a trooper),” according to the affidavit.
The trooper said that Baker threatened to beat him when Baker got out of jail.
Brooks
On Nov. 8, 2021, Brooks was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail after being accused of disorderly conduct, according to the arrest affidavit.
“On the way to the jail, Brooks repeatedly kicked both rear passenger doors of the patrol vehicle,” Killeen police said.
Brooks arrived at the jail and was being placed into a restraint chair when police said he began “yelling derogatory slurs at jail staff and officers,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that he spit twice at one jailer and attempted to bite a KPD officer.
Williams
On Oct. 25, 2021, officers with the Killeen Independent School District were dispatched to a classroom at Gateway High School, after a report of a fight between two students, according to the arrest affidavit.
After a KISD police officer separated the two students, one of them who later was identified by police as Williams, allegedly threatened to “spaz” on the officer and began to struggle with the officer.
The KISD officer “attempted to take Williams to the floor when he began kicking the officer on the knees and body,” according to the affidavit.
The officer was taken by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment after he said he could not lift his arm.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Daniel Vela, 27, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Andrew Norris, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Matthew Bender, 31, of Nolanville, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Riley G. Williams, 40, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Christopher B. Boswell, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Jose A. Hernandez, 41, of Killeen, on three counts of indecency with a child.
Katrina Chwang Mi Robinson, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michelle Walker, 36, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Patrick Easley, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
Paul M. Castillo, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shemorgan Benard, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kevin J. Bejarano, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Jacqueline E. Brown, 37, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Adam J. Bayle, 29, of Watauga, on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Raymond Moi Tuiaana Jr., 20, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
David G. Joseph, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Clifton D. Childs Jr., 24, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Angel French-Blash, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Jay R. Flores Roxas, 32, of Killeen, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.
Dyllan Masters, 19, of Pflugerville, on a charge of sexual assault.
